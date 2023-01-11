South side hit with paintball vandalism

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some southside St. Joseph residents are speaking out about a spree of random paintball vandalism that took place Monday night.
One victim around the 6200 block of Carnegie Street, in the southside of St. Joseph, spoke with us about her first-hand encounter with the paintball vandalism.
"It sounded like a gunshot to me, like I said, it hit the window really hard, I was sitting in my living room, I was all by myself, and I heard a car speeding down the street, and then, a shot to the window, it sounded like a gunshot, I've never been hit with a paintball gun, or like any of my property, checked in my sons room because it sounded like it hit hit one of his windows which it did. I don't see what is fun in destroying others property, you're not going to pay for that, people work hard for what they have, and if you want to shoot paintballs don't shoot at other people's property, don't shoot at people, if you don't want it done to you don't do it to others, I don't know anyone that wants to be shot at,” the victim says.
St. Joseph law enforcement urges citizens that if you do see a crime such as this, to not pursue the ones doing the crime, but rather take down as many descriptions as you can, and file a police report.