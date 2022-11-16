Suspect charged after officer involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after an officer involved shooting Monday night.
32-year-old Cody A. Calvin has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
According to Captain Dan Sweiger from the St. Joseph Police Department, Calvin is still receiving medical care.
The investigation into the officer involved shooting is still under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The officer involved in the shooting will be identified once the initial investigation is complete.
Stay tune to KQ2 for further updates to this story.