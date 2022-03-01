D&G Pub and Grub boycotts Russian vodka

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local business is boycotting Russian vodka to show support for Ukraine.
D&G Pub and Grub has taken two types of Russian vodka off their shelves following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The owner says customers have been very supportive of this decision, with many showing solidarity with Ukraine on social media.
"I made the decision when Russia invaded Ukraine that I wasn't gonna support that so I pulled the two vodkas we had that were Russian and it hasn't hurt business at all. Just made the decision to pull them until they get out of the Ukraine,” Steve Grimes, owner of D&G Pub and Grill said.
D&G says they will continue to boycott Russian vodka until the invasion of Ukraine is over.