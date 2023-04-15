 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D&G Pub and Grub suffers damage after owners say a car drove through patio early Saturday Morning

  • Updated
  • 0
D&G Suffers Patio Damage
D&G Pub and Grub

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Early Saturday morning, D&G Pub and Grub front patio was damaged after owners said a red Mustang drove on to the sidewalk and took out their patio fence.

D&G Pub and Grub

According to the business owners, the incident happened early Saturday morning, Police arrived at the scene around 3:00am.

The crime is still under investigation, but owners emphasize that nobody was injured in the incident and are thankful for the communities outpouring of support.

There has been a police report filed.

D&G Pub and Grub

We will have more updates as they become available.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you