Damar Hamlin has been released after spending more than a week hospitalized due to a cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has been released after being hospitalized for more than a week due to a cardiac arrest he suffered during a "Monday Night Football" game earlier this month, the Buffalo Bills tweeted Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Bills safety had been showing signs of accelerated improvement in the days leading up to his release from Buffalo General Medical Center in New York.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
