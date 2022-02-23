Dates to remember before General Election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) April's municipal general election is just around the corner.
The Buchanan County Clerk's office wants to remind voters of some important dates for the coming months.
Absentee voting begins this week and lasts through Monday, April 5.
The court house will also have a Saturday absentee voting option on April 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The last day to register for the election will be two weeks from today on March 9.
If you'd like to request a mail-in absentee ballot you have until March 23.
The general election will be held Tuesday April 5.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.