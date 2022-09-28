 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dates to remember for midterm election

  • 0
Election Day is April 5th

The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed on October 26.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the November general election just over a month away, the Buchanan County Clerk's Office wants to remind residents of some important dates.

The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed on October 26.

The Buchanan County Clerk's Office will be open on November 3 from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.

The final day to vote absentee is on November 7.

November 8 is election day and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also another date to remember, October 12 is the final day to register to vote for the February 8 municipal primary election.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you