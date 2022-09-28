Dates to remember for midterm election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the November general election just over a month away, the Buchanan County Clerk's Office wants to remind residents of some important dates.
The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed on October 26.
The Buchanan County Clerk's Office will be open on November 3 from 8 a.m. to noon for absentee voting.
The final day to vote absentee is on November 7.
November 8 is election day and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also another date to remember, October 12 is the final day to register to vote for the February 8 municipal primary election.