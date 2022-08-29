Davin Turner named Chief Administrative Officer of Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Davin Turner, DO has been named the Chief Administrative Officer of Mosaic Life Care.
According to a spokesperson from Mosaic, Dr. Turner's first day at Mosaic will be Monday, September 12.
As CAO, Dr. Turner will lead the medical center presidents and clinic presidents, in addition to performing physician duties and other responsibilities.
“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Dr. Turner and learn more about his skills and experience,” Mosaic CEO Mike Poore says. “With his depth of knowledge and information regarding Mosaic and our communities, along with his highly regarded and exceptional reputation as a physician and leader, it made sense to offer him the opportunity to work at Mosaic again. Please join me in welcoming Dr. Turner back to the Mosaic team.”
Dr. Turner is the former Chief Medical Officer of Mosaic and left the hospital in March 2022 to take a position at Maury Regional Medical Health in Columbia, Tennessee.