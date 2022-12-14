Deadline approaching for SJSD Virtual Academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second semester is just around the corner, and the option is now open for students to enroll or un-enroll for the St. Joseph School District Virtual Academy.
There are now forms available for students wanting to transfer into or out of virtual classes for the spring 2023 semester.
No action is needed if a student is remaining in their current educational setting, and students can contact their school’s counseling office if interested in a blended learning schedule.
Administration recommends that the decision should be made based on the child’s individual needs, as some students need an in-person teacher while others do better online.
“I think parents have to consider what is in the best interest of their child. And not all students are successful with virtual learning. And so they really just have to look at their student's specific educational needs,” said Ashley McGinnis, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services, St. Joseph School District.
All forms must be submitted by January 6th of next month, with all placement decisions announced to families by January 11th.
For more information, parents and guardians can visit the SJSD Virtual Academy website or call the Virtual Academy at 816.671.4011.