Deadline to sign up for the Apple Blossom Pageant is March 15

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The deadline to sign up for the annual Apple Blossom Pageant at the Missouri Theatre is March 15. This year's event is scheduled for March 25.
This year's theme is "Shaping St. Joseph: One Business at a Time."
Contestants will tell how local business helps St. Joseph, what kind of business they would open, and what is their favorite local business.
The pageant will be limited to the first 20 contestants.
"The limit allows us to choreograph and plan better," Apple Blossom executive director Michelle Wolf stated in a news release. "We do three pageants in one evening. So, when we had more than 20 girls in each pageant, it made everyone -- contestants, directors, and judges -- feel rushed."
Queen contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 19. The entry fee is $50.
Junior queen is limited to ages 11 to 14-years-old, with an entry fee of $40.
The Princess Pageant is eligible to girls between the ages of 7 and 10. The entry fee is $30.
The winner and attendants will ride in the Apple Blossom Parade on May 6.
The pageant lineup starts at 6:00 pm with the Princess Pageant, followed by the Junior Queen and Queen pageants. Each will start ten minutes after the previous pageant.
Entry forms and information are available here.