Debate over gun control returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following the recent deadly mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, the nation’s gun debate is again reignited.
The massacres are fueling new hearings on capitol hill about how to handle the country’s gun violence.
Only one law has been signed into law in an attempt to curb gun violence, begging the question, is it more about politics or public safety?
We looked for answers from long-time northwest Missouri republican congressman Sam Graves to find out if mass shootings can be prevented - and if so, how?
The nation is suffering yet again from another rash of gun violence after two deadly days in May.
On May 14 in Buffalo, New York, 10 people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store.
Ten days later, another mass shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, so far in 2022, there have been nearly 300 mass shootings across the country.
There were a total of 692 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2021.
Faced with pressure to act in the wake of these tragedies, house lawmakers recently passed legislation called the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”
The legislation is aimed at preventing gun violence.
If passed and signed by the president, the bill would ban the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms to anyone under 21 years old, create new federal offenses for gun trafficking and ban the sale and possession of large-capacity magazines and bump stocks. The measure would also introduce federal regulations on ghost guns.
Despite public support for new restrictions, the measure is not expected to pass the senate.
Northwest Missouri Republican congressman Sam Graves, who is seeking reelection this fall and has received an endorsement from the NRA, says that these bills will do very little to prevent another school shooting.
“The unfortunate part is they did absolutely, very little or nothing to stop these. you know, these shootings in schools, it doesn't address the problem itself, what it does is address the tools that are used.” Graves said.
Graves argues there are pieces of the house bill that are unconstitutional.
“The Supreme Court ruled that, you know, a law dictating how citizens store their firearms in their own homes was unconstitutional yet, you know, they put that in the bill. the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, they recently ruled that California had a law banning adults under the age of 21, from owning a semi automatic firearm, they ruled it was unconstitutional,” Graves said.
However, in the 2008 Supreme Court ruling for D.C. vs. Heller, Justice Antonin Scalia added in the opinion of the court that “like most rights, the second amendment right is not unlimited. it is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Graves is pushing his own gun legislation in response to mass shootings.
He has co-sponsored the “Secure Every School and Protect Our Nation's Children Act.” A part of that bill would allow teachers to carry a firearm in the classroom. Something Missouri passed in 2014, which would allow designated teachers or school administrators to become school protection officers.
“If teachers want to take the training, and to be able to, you know, to protect themselves and their classroom, and they want to take the training when it comes to, you know, resource officers or just allow the teachers to do that themselves in their own classroom, we should be letting that happen,” Graves said.
Nine states that allow school employees specifically to carry firearms on school grounds.
“We shouldn't just have a blanket policy that says, nope, we're not going to allow teachers to do that, we should let the teachers make that decision as well,” Graves said.
Another proposal that was something former president Donald Trump voiced his support for in 2018, that has now met republican opposition, is raising the age limit to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.
"But, you can't buy a handgun at 18, 19 or 20. you have to wait until you're 21. You could buy the weapon used in this horrible shooting at 18,” Trump said.
The shooters in Uvalde, Buffalo, Parkland and Sandy Hook were all under the age of 21 and used AR-15 style rifles.
Graves says, regardless of if they are trained members of the military or civilians, 18-year-olds should be able to purchase and possess semi automatic rifles.
“This isn't about whether or not how old you are or whether you've been trained or haven't been trained, it's about what's up here and what you're thinking,” Graves said. “An individual that's 18 years old can join the military and go to war and give his life for this nation, but yet, can’t own a firearm, i think it is way overreaching. it's just way overreaching,” Graves said.
While the House has passed two bills directed at preventing gun violence, it will ultimately be left up to the Senate, which had its own gun legislation pass both sides of congress that had support of 14 republicans, including Missouri senator Roy Blunt.
As Congress continues to debate over legislation, families and friends still mourn the victims and ask for something to change this time.
The Senate gun bill was signed into law by the president Saturday.
Congressman Graves released a statement following the House passing the senate gun reform bill by saying in part:
“The federal government shouldn’t be paying states to infringe on the rights of law-abiding Americans. We can and must secure our schools without trampling all over the second amendment,” Graves said.