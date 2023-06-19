DeKalb County issues boil advisory effective immediately

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Public Water Supply District 1 of DeKalb County has issued a boil advisory for its customers due to an 8-inch main break near Highway 36 and 144th. Repair work began at 6:30 PM and is expected to be completed as soon as possible.
The boil advisory will impact all customers residing along 36 Highway and north of the area through Wednesday afternoon. Public Water Supply District 1 of DeKalb County apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this incident and assures its customers that steps are being taken to rectify the situation.
In adherence to the boil advisory, customers are advised to take precautionary measures before using tap water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other activity that involves the consumption of water. Affected residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it, or alternatively, use bottled water for the duration of the advisory.
For updates on the boil advisory, click here.