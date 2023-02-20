DeKalb County Sheriff warns residents about fake deputy stopping drivers

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a man conducting "traffic stops" near Fairport and Maysville.
The department posting on social media that they have received two calls of a man posing as a deputy and conducting traffic stops. The incidents occurred on February 16 around 8:30 a.m. on State Route A near Fairport and on February 17 at 7:10 a.m. on the same road.
The suspect is reportedly driving an unmarked gray or silver Denali SUV and is wearing a tan uniform that says county deputy on the front.
The Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a six-foot-tall, white man is his mid-thirty's.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information on the suspect is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at (816) 449-5802.