Delus Johnson announces candidacy for State Senate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Delus Johnson announced his candidacy for State Senator from the 12th District.
Johnson is a former St. Joseph Fire Department captain and former District 9 State Representative.
In a statement, Johnson said “I am running because we need a proven leader in Jefferson City with a strong, conservative voting record.”
Johnson, a northwest Missouri native, spent 20 years with the St. Joseph Fire Department and received the Fire Chief’s Life Saving Award.
“During my time in the Missouri House of Representatives, I’ve fought for all Missouri families by promoting policies that create jobs, cut taxes, and encourage strong agricultural growth” Johnson said. “I want to continue this work and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Missouri’s 12th State Senate district.”