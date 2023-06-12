Demolition of historic Livestock Exchange Building mourned as St. Joseph loses agricultural landmark

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Councilman Taylor Crouse describes the demolition of the historic Livestock Exchange Building as as 'tragedy' and nothing less.
After more than 120 years, the historic Livestock Exchange Building in St. Joseph is coming down. Crouse, among many, describes the Building at the "epicenter of agriculture in this community."
Last month, the demolition of the 124 year-old Building began. Crouse saying he believes that the past 20 years of ownership is what has led to the state of the historic structure.
"It went through a couple different changes of ownership, which, honestly, I don't believe did they're due [diligence] for our community," said Crouse. "They allowed it to basically become dilapidated to the point where it was dangerous and unsalvageable."
Crouse explained his concerns for the safety of our public safety officers if they had to respond to occurances in the Building.
"I've had sleepless nights that one of our local public safety officers would be injured or even worse inside of this building," said Crouse. "There were people inhabiting this building. I didn't want to see a serious injury or, worse yet, a death in this building."
The fate of the Livestock Exchange Building has motivated one man to do what he can to preserve the significance of what the building meant to the city of St. Joseph.
you're gonna just continue to keep losing it. And once it's gone... we have paperwork showing the amount of money that it was generating. And they were handling back in the 20s and 30s. Astronomical and St. Joe would not be what it is today. Had it not be up in the stockyards and probably a big part of the West would not be the way it is."
JIM HARGROVE - AMERICA RECLAIMING COMPANY:
Calls to the city to intervene and save historic landmarks like the Livestock Exchange Building have emerged. However, Crouse believes it is a complex issue.
"I believe vehemently in property owner's rights. Unless a building just becomes dangerous, I don't believe that a jurisdiction can just step in based on historical romanticism and take a building away from somebody," said Crouse. "I don't think that we want to get on that slippery slope of allowing government entities to be able to come in and take over private property. That's one of the tenants our country was founded on."
Both Hargrove and Crouse say that it takes everyone to help save historic buildings across the city.
"One person or a handful of people by themselves aren't going to achieve what a whole entire community can," said Hargrove. "Until the folks of St. Joe say 'we're tired of it,' and either start raising money together or raising awareness."
"Like I said, we have to have private partners that are willing to do their share," said Crouse.