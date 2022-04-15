Denise Peters named teacher of the year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Teachers, staff and others from the St. Joseph School District recognized their own Thursday night.
It was the 15th Annual Tribute to Teachers and Staff put on by the St. Joseph School District Foundation.
Second grade teacher Denise Peters from Skaith Elementary was named Teacher of the Year.
James Beesley from Central High School was recognized as Support Person of the Year.
The Innovator of the Year is Angela Hernandez from Edison Elementary.
Matt Ziesel of Benton High School is the Volunteer of the Year.