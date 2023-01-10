Deputy recognized for outstanding DWI enforcement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County deputy was recognized Monday for his efforts in removing impaired drivers from the roads.
Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson submitted deputy Zack Craft for a recommendation to "Mothers Against Drunk Driving" in recognition of his aggressive and effective DWI enforcement efforts.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, deputy Craft made 58 DWI arrests in the last six months of 2022.
Anna Riley with Mothers Against Drunk Driving presented deputy Craft with an M-A-D-D pin for all of his outstanding work removing impaired drivers and improving roadway safety.