Dermatologist had free skin cancer screenings during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The month of May usually signals the transition between spring and summer. But with sunny skies and high temperatures, that worries dermatologists.
"Yes, you can have genetic syndromes that predispose you to skin cancer. But most of the time it's the sun. 95 percent of all skin cancers are caused by sun exposure, that sunburn every year, and that healthy tan maybe isn't so healthy after all," board certified dermatologist and MOHS surgeon Dr. Melody Stone said.
Dr. Stone owns the Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in St. Joe. Every year they hold free skin cancer screenings, so they did one on Saturday morning. 65 people were screened.
"People are worried about spots, they don't have insurance, they can't afford to come to the doctor. So they look forward every year to the screening to get something that's really worrying them looked at," Dr. Stone said.
Dr. Stone says skin cancer is much more severe than people may think.
"Skin cancer is the number one cancer in humans. Many people are surprised to hear that when you think of all the cases of breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer. If you add all of those types of cancers up, it still doesn't equal 3 million new skin cancers that are being diagnosed in the U.S. this year," Dr. Stone said.
And the severity can be even more deadly depending on the type of cancer.
'So the three main skin cancers are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. And of course, melanoma and some squamous cells, they're deadly. They can spread through the body and cause death," Dr. Stone said.
She also adds that even if it's cloudy outside, you still need to put on sunscreen. The other method of getting a tan that dermatologists like Dr. Stone hate to see patients do is going to tanning beds. Because it's just as bad or worse than being in the actual sun.
"Tanning beds are probably the same or worse as the sun because you're laying you have a sun on the top and a sun on the bottom and you're sandwiched between them," Dr. Stone said.
Dr. Stone also mentions the right type of sunscreen adults and children should be using if you're going to be in the hot sun.
"Sunscreen with an SPF 30 and over, and cover up. Now they make sunscreen shirts that have a built in UV factor of 50. They make water resistant sunscreen. Now keep in mind there is no waterproof sunscreen, but it lasts 60 to 90 minutes longer than not putting one on at all," Dr. Stone said.
And Dr. Stone also recommends you stay out of the sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as it's the time the sun is at it's peak in UV rays.