Details revealed in court documents regarding Clinton County woman who was assaulted

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Court documents are revealing what happened to a woman suspected of being tortured over two days in Clinton County.
A probable cause statement detailed the alleged abuse the woman endured at the hands of Lathrop, Mo. 39-year old James Larson Junior. The court documents claims the woman was beaten and bruised, with her life threatened when trying to flee the home.
It was reported Larson Jr. and the woman met through an online dating app and were meeting for the first time on Thursday at Larson's father's home at SE Apache Rd. and Lake Arrowhead.
The woman told deputies on scene Larson Jr. became unexpectedly violent.
Court documents state the couple fought, resulting in Larson Jr. allegedly punching and kicking her, with threats to kill her. It was also stated he allegedly cut off the woman's access to food and drink and use of the bathroom.
Larson Jr.s' dad, James Larson Sr., was at the house during the woman's escape, Larson Sr. told authorities. He stated he heard the two argue and attempted to get the woman out of the house while his sone was napping, but was stopped by Larson Jr. who allegedly threatened to shoot his father and himself.
Authorities were told the woman eventually escaped and fled to a neighbor's house who then called 911.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene and said Larson Jr. refused to come out of the house, adding that a five-hour standoff occurred which included a K-9 and the S.W.A.T. team who eventually found Larson Jr. hiding in a false wall. He was then taken into custody.
Larson Sr. later told authorities his son has a criminal past. He was staying with him after spending time in an Oklahoma prison, telling reporters he was giving his son another chance and is extremely disappointed in him.
Larson Jr. has been charged with first degree domestic assault, first degree kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. His initial court appearance was Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Clinton County.
KQ2 will continue to follow this case as it continues.