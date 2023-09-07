 Skip to main content
Detroit beats Chiefs to open 2023 NFL season

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Dropped passes, turnovers, and missed opportunities played critical roles in the Kansas City Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs led 14-7 at the half, but a Brian Branch pick-6 tied the game for Detroit in the third quarter.

Kansas City took a 17-14 lead to the fourth and added another field goal to make it 20-14 until David Montgomery scored later in the fourth to give Detroit the lead and the eventual win.

The Chiefs didn't have Travis Kelce or Chris Jones, but should have Kelce back for Week 2 against the Jaguars.

