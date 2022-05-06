 Skip to main content
Dillard's Clearance at East Hills Shopping Center to remain open

Dillard's Closing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Dillard's Clearance store at East Hills Shopping Center announced they will stay open.

The store announced in early April they were going to close permanently, but that decision has switched.

The Dillard's store manager told us that it was a corporate decision to close the store and that it was again a corporate decision to keep the store open.

The store posted a message on their website saying they are remodeling and that they will have a remodeling sale until Monday, May 23.

The store roof was damaged during a severe storm last month.

