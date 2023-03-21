Disaster simulation scheduled this month

Northwest Missouri State University will host "Atlantic Hope", a high-intensity simulation of a disaster response and humanitarian crisis. This one will simulate the aftermath of an earthquake in a country on the verge of a civil war.
If you would like to get involved, the exercise will take place on March 30th through April 2nd at Mozingo Outdoor Recreational Area (MOERA). Volunteers of all ages are needed to play the role of victim or resident. You can register here or by emailing Dr. Peter Adam at padam@nwmissouri.edu.