Discovering the "Dark History" in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph history lovers are in for a treat.
One person is giving St. Joseph residents have the chance to learn and discover "Dark History" in one of St. Joseph's oldest and most visited neighborhoods.
Suzie Zurn will be giving people the opportunity to visit and discuss the long history of St. Joseph's "Museum Hill District."
While this guided tour takes a look at some of the "dark secrets" St. Joseph has to offer.
Zurn says she wants to bring to life the stories of those who once called the district home.
"We are going to look at all the houses, the history behind the houses, how those people lived, any dark history and any secrets. But I also want to create and bring to life any stories of those people that lived in those beautiful homes on museum hill,” tour guide Suzie Zurn says.
Now the first round of the tour is scheduled to take place on November 18.
Tickets are required and if one is interested, can find more information on event-brite.com.