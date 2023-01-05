District continues to combat vaping in schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While vaping may be more common these days than conventional tobacco cigarettes.
The St. Joseph School District is continuing to combat the issue even with kids in the elementary age range.
A tool that was once developed to help those quit smoking, is now convincing an entirely new generation to pick up the habit even while in school.
"About 66 percent of the meetings that I have, deal with vapes. There's been a steady increase especially I think since Covid,” Director of Non-Academic Student Services Shannon Nolte.
With some states even dropping a ban on flavored vaping products along with menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
The St. Joseph School District says the trend is still eerily similar to that of conventional cigarettes.
"50 years ago or so or 60 years ago cigarettes were a thing, it was an image, it was a style, when students were in high school that was presented as a cool thing. I think some of it is a way to handle stress,” Nolte says.
With no real documented data on the long term health risks of vaping.
The St. Joseph School District is supplying students with the knowledge of general overall health and well being to help push the number lower.