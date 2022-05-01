Diversicare facility hosts Spring Fling for residents Sunday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Riverside Place in St. Joseph--a Diversicare facility--held it's first Spring Fling event on Sunday.
"Warms your heart very much to see all of our residents coming out, out of their rooms is really the biggest thing, it's been a challenge for us to actually get them out of that Covid state and to come out and socialize," admissions coordinator Sara Dooley said.
After the last two years of the pandemic, the nursing home wanted to have a fun experience for residents, their families and the general public to interact. So they brought out vendors to their outdoor event.
"Everyone has smiles on their faces and laughing. They enjoy they enjoy the live music that was a big hit for our residents and the snacks and the games," Dooley said.
The facility also gave tours to people who might be considering different options for their loved ones that are preparing for their next stage of life.
"We would like to have a little bit bigger turnout, but that is okay. We do have lots of availability on our assisted living side. And then we also have a memory care unit, skill unit as well as long term care. And then we also provide outpatient therapy. So it was definitely a way for us to promote what we have available within our center," Dooley said.
Dooley says the nursing home wants to host events like this more often in the future even as the pandemic continues.
"We definitely plan to do more outside activities and events. I know soon we'll be hosting a family's day. We started that last year and it was a big hit. Lots of family members came out. And that was awesome," Dooley said.