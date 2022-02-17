Doniphan County Sheriff Department fundraising to add K-9 to Department

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, KAN.) The Doniphan County Sheriff's Department is looking to add a new deputy to its Sheriff Department.
The department is looking to add a new K-9, but they are needing help from the public to raise the funds. The department says they need help raising $8,000 to certify the handler and Sergio, the new K-9 in Narcotics.
The Doniphan County Sheriff Department hasn't had a K-9 in several years and say the reason for needing help is due to budget issues.
"It's more of a you know, we didn't plan for it so therefore it's not in the budget. So now we're reaching out to the public going hey, this is a big asset. It's a wonderful asset. It really helped us out a lot. We now have somebody that is capable of doing it. We just need your help to come up with the money so that we can do it," said Doniphan County Sheriff Department Deputy, Jared Ratzlaff.
But having Sergio on board will help the fight against drugs, benefiting those at the Sheriff Department and those living in the County.
"In my experience dogs are a huge asset like I said, they help us find things that we might as an officer miss. We can't always smell it, you know, we can't always tell that the narcotics are there. But the dog can. The dog's nose doesn't lie," said Doniphan County Sheriff Department Deputy, Nick Hilderbrand.
Sergio is a year and a half old and once the funds are raised, is expected to be certified no more than a week and a half after the funds are raised.
If you want to donate, the Sheriff Department says as of right now the only way to donate is to go to the Sheriff Department Office and donate in person, but they are working on a way to allow online donations.
Deputy Ratzlaff says The Doniphan County Sheriff Department Facebook Page will be updated when online donations are allowed.