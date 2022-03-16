Doug Van Zyl selected as next superintendent of Lakeville Area Schools

(LAKEVILLE, Ms.) Dr. Doug Van Zyl has been selected as the next superintendent of Lakeville Area Schools.
“The feedback the board received about Van Zyl was very positive. He fits our profile and our community,” Lakeville Board of Education Chair Judy Keliher said in a press release.
The Board of Education will begin negotiations with Van Zyl and a contract is expected to be signed by the Board of Education this spring.
Pending contract approval, Van Zyl will begin as superintendent on July 1, 2022.
Van Zyl joined the St. Joseph School District in 2018 and his contract was extended last year to run through Spring of 2023.