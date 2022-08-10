Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1.
SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes.
In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School. Upon the decision, the district promised their half of the building to the Downtown Public Library.
The purchase was finalized Monday for $1.
"We are expanding our children's department. We are moving the storytime room out of the children's department into it will have its own room storytime room that's on the lower level, said Mary Beth Revels, the library director. "We're also going to move out our outreach department from the East Hills Library here. And we hope to do that this fall at some point. But we've got some light construction to do to make that happen. We want to move slowly."
The building was built in 1902 by the school district as a combined school district administration building and Public Library.