Downtown St. Joseph ready for the holiday season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Holidays downtown began the festivities Saturday evening.

Every weekend leading up to Christmas will feature a number of events happening downtown.

Downtown St. Joseph is ready to start off your holiday season with a bang.

Downtown St. Joseph has decked the halls and is hosting fun family events for Holidays Downtown.

“That we just decorate downtown. We make it festive. We have carriage rides. On the weekends Santa comes and Winter Princess comes. It's a magical time to come downtown and get in the mood for the holidays,” Downtown Liaison Christy George says.

This event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season while also supporting local businesses.

“You can get so many cool presents down here. Not only at the shops but also gift cards at the restaurants. You can take a look at all the window displays. This is a really fun, magical time downtown,” George says.

With so many small and local businesses here in St. Joseph. The holiday season offers the perfect opportunity to support these talented business owners within the community.

“I think sometimes we forget with the big stores, how many talented people there are in this town. We have some amazing artists, creators, jewelry designers, people who are making things and it's just amazing to see so much local talent and so many people who are, you know, taking this opportunity to be creative and put themselves out there,” jewelry designer Chelsea Teater says.

While it may be easier to leave your holiday shopping to online or bigger chain stores, shopping small and local offers unique one of a kind gifts that you can't find anywhere else.

I love, I always try to shop locally downtown when I'm looking for gifts for my family because it's unique. Like you can get things that you buy at Target, Amazon and other places everywhere. But when you get something downtown that somebody handmade, so unique and special, and I feel like it means more when you go out and find something that's perfect for that person,” Justus Anders, server at Felix Street Gourmet says.

“I can't think of a better way to bring the community together for the holidays then coming downtown,” George says.

Carriage rides will be taking place every Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Santa Claus will be doing free photos December 10 and 17 from 3 to 6pm.

For more information click the link below.