Dr. Clarence Green to serve as interim president at Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) After much anticipation, an interim president for Northwest Missouri State University has been finalized.
The University’s Board of Regents chose Dr. Clarence Green to fill in until a permanent replacement is found.
Dr. Green’s background consists of an extensive amount of service at Northwest throughout the 26 years since being employed at the university. His dedication to the school and community within it has students excited to see what he does with this new role.
Alex Bayless, a junior at Northwest, said “If anyone was going to take and should take that position, it would be him. Everyone has a relationship with him…and because he knows the university and the people so well, I think he is very fit for that role.”
Chair of the Northwest Board of Regents, John More, reiterates this sentiment saying in a press release, “If you know Clarence, you know that he won’t just mark his time in this position; he will put all of his energy into working with his teammates to advance the university.”
Bayless urges the board to look for someone who possesses that loyalty to the university and overall similar characteristics that Green has when searching for a permanent president.
Green has served as interim vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, and as the interim vice president of human resources at Northwest.
He has also served in law enforcement for more than 25 years and has led many different initiatives and teams at the university.
In the press release Green said, “I look forward to serving Northwest as its interim president during this time of transition. Northwest is in a position of strength to continue its successful path due to its great students, faculty, staff and alumni.”
Green will begin his term as interim president on July 1.