Dr. John Moore donates $25,000 for Martindale Hall renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chair of the Northwest Board of Regents John Moore donated $25,000 to the Northwest Missouri State University's renovation efforts for Martindale Hall.
The goal of the project is to enhance the programming within the School of Health Ccience and Wellness at northwest to meet future needs of students going into the healthcare field.
Moore wanted to contribute as much as he could to the $17 million project.
"Martindale is an important project for the university, and I know we're going to have challenges raising money for it because it is harder to raise money for a renovation of a building than it is for a brand new building...so I wanted to help out," said Moore.
The proud 1978 alumnus of the university decided to match the $25,000 donation of the university's student senate for a total donation of $50,000.
"Seeing their enthusiasm for the university and kind of getting reacquainted with what Student Senate does, it made me think that it would be nice if I could add to their donation so that they could get naming rights to the space rather than seeking something on my own," said Moore. "That's kind of my way of encouraging them and letting them know that I'm very impressed by what I've seen."
Giving back to the community has always been a priority for Moore, and he says he hopes to make a lasting impact on the university.
"One of the things you think about when you get to be retired like I am, and you get to my age is you you begin to think about the fact that I don't know how much longer I'm going to be around," said Moore. "So you ask yourself, 'What can I do to have the greatest impact on people between now and when I'm no longer here?'"
For Moore, the donation is about being able to give back to the university that has shaped him and his career.
"I happened to grow up in a family where my mom and dad preached to me that there's going to be a lot of people who help you throughout your life. Make sure you express your gratitude for them when they do, and as I reflect back, this place, just did wonders for my career," said Moore. "It's it's a way for me to say 'thank you' to the university, but also, it's a way to to touch the lives of the students who are here."
While the $1.3 million remodel of Martindale Hall’s third floor is nearing completion, it is only the first phase of the hall’s long-term renovation plans to the entire building.
The project is expected to cost $17 million, and while the Missouri General Assembly has approved $8.5 million, the university is responsible for raising the additional $8.5 million by December 2024.