Dr. Lance Tatum named 11th President of Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Dr. Lance Tatum, the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University in Troy, Alabama, was selected by the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents to become the university's 11th President.
Dr. Tatum will officially start with Northwest on June 1 after agreeing to an initial three year contract.
Tatum was among four finalists that visited the campus in February for a series of interviews with university stakeholders and public forums.
Tatum says he is honored and humbled to lead Northwest.