Driving safely near farmers during harvest season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season has started for most farmers in northwest Missouri depending on the type of crops.
"If you're a farmer, we just, you know, obviously, keep your flashers on use those things. And if people would be patient and do those types of things it's greatly appreciated by the farming community, we know that the last thing we want to see is someone get hurt in the farming accident," farmer and president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau Tim Gach said
In rural parts of the northwest Missouri region, there are a lot of farms that back up all the way to roads, many being two lane roads. So the safety of drivers and farmers becomes a point of emphasis from farmers and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
"It's important to remind the farmers as well as all the other motorists at this time of year to share the road. If you approach a slower moving vehicle and see the slow moving vehicle emblem on the rear, that's why it's important to pay attention 100% of the time while you're driving to the roadway to other drivers and traffic signs as well," public information officer for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Sgt. Shane Hux said.
Tim Gach is the president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau and is a farmer himself. He explains why drivers need to be aware of what's in front of them on the road and be careful of taller crops that could block your view.
"There are trucks, tractors, combines all types of things going up and down the roads. and so the biggest thing I can ask the public to do is to be aware, to be cognizant of what's going on around them .A lot of those things move kind of slowly," Gach said.
And Missouri State Highway Patrol wants drivers to keep in mind that since farming equipment is big and heavy, a wreck with one would do even worse damage than you might think.
"Just remain vigilant. Farm machinery is out there, they are slow moving. They are oversized," Sgt. Hux said.
So be safe and aware this harvest season as you see farmers and farm vehicles along the road.