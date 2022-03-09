Duck Boat rides return after four years

(BRANSON, Mo.) Four years after a tragedy that killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, duck boats are returning to the popular tourist destination.
It will be the first time since 2018.
A new group, the Branson Duck Tours, announced the return of the amphibious tours and according to the company's website, the group will be using a different vehicle — the hydra-terra.
Boats that have been approved by the u-s coast guard and that have built-in safety measures.
For instance, all passengers can see the captain, aisle ways have been widened and improvements have been made to the fire suppression system.
The tours will begin some time between the end of April and the start of May.