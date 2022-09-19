Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's office reported that Beechner was in serious condition following an attempted self-harm event. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and transported to Mosaic Life Care.