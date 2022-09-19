 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Record High Temperatures Expected Monday and Tuesday...

Monday and Tuesday will bring much warmer than average
temperatures for mid September. The average high temperature
across the area in mid September is around 80 degrees, however
temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper
90s. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees each day as well. The
forecast highs in the middle to upper 90s will also likely break
daily record high temperatures.

Please exercise caution if performing outdoor activities. Take
frequent breaks, wear loose and light colored clothing, and stay
hydrated.

Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event

  • 0
Dustin Beechner (37)

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's office reported that Beechner was in serious condition following an attempted self-harm event. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and transported to Mosaic Life Care.