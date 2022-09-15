Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was then transported to Mosaic for additional medical treatment.
The sheriff's office says Beechner was housed in the protective custody area of the jail, after being cleared from suicide watch by mental health professionals on Friday.
Beechner is still in custody and a deputy will be present.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Stay with KQ2 for further updates.