Earl May busy for Mother's Day flower sales

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jewelry, chocolate and cards are typical gifts you might give to your mother for Mother's Day, but the biggest staple item nobody forgets is flowers.
"You cannot forget mom. So you gotta take care of her and we carry a lot of stuff," Earl May Garden Center manager Craig Hayes said.
It's flower blooming season and Earl May Garden Center in St. Joe has everything a garden could need--and likely your first idea that comes to mind as a gift for your mother--hundreds of flowers.
"Got a very knowledgeable staff that's been around here a long time. And we carry a lot, probably more than most places," Hayes said.
Saturday and Sunday the shop actually had one of it's biggest days in business history.
"Well, I've been at Earl May for 30 years. Yesterday, was the second busiest day in our history in sales. So today has been very good," Hayes said.
While it is early May--the prime time for planting, he says most of the customers in over the weekend were looking for gifts for mom.
"I would say well, probably a little heavier for mom. A lot of people shop gifts houseplants, outdoor plants, but we've kind of converged this year where it stays so cool up to Mother's Day, so everything's kind of formed close to Mother's Day this year regardless," Hayes said.
And the most popular flower ideas for mom?
"Well, there's going to be so many varieties of flowers, but petunias are always extremely popular. The geraniums are very popular anymore. Bianca Impatients. We go through a lot of but there's going to be so many different kinds of flowers out there in colors that I think a lot of people come in here just for the variety overall. And then maybe what not only they know, but what maybe strikes their eye," Hayes said.