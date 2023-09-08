 Skip to main content
East Buchanan football outlasts North Platte to get to 3-0

(Dearborn, MO) - The East Buchanan High School football team came away with a 23-14 victory on the road against North Platte Friday night. The defending Class 1 champ Bulldogs are 3-0 to start the season. East Buchanan hosts Lathrop next week on Friday. 

