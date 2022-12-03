East Buchanan rolls to Class 1 state championship, making Bulldogs back-to-back champs

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs defeated Adrian Saturday afternoon to win the Class 1 state football championship.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and the domination continued in the second half. East Buchanan won 42-0.
East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein scored the first two touchdowns of the game. He had three scores in the first half. Gage Busby threw two touchdowns in the first half.
Busby connected with Klein in the third quarter to make it 35-0 and Busby found Adam Stephen Engnes for an 82-yard catch and run to make it 42-0 after three.
With the win, East Buchanan is back-to-back state champions.