Easter egg hunt has a helicopter drop eggs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Before Easter Sunday, a local church had an Easter egg hunt, but in a unique way.
The Wyatt Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph had a helicopter fly over the hill and drop tons of Easter eggs for kids. Before the helicopter drop they had already set out thousands of eggs on the hill before families arrived.
The hunt was completely free for the community and brought in hundreds of people.
"There were precisely 10,000 eggs available, plus some additional, you know, golden eggs for some fun opportunities there. But we had 10,000 eggs to spread joy with," Wyatt Park Baptist Church director of communications and technology Matthew Paden said.
The hunt was for all kids up to 6th grade.