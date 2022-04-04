Edgar named new superintendent for SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education has named Dr. Gabe Edgar as the next superintendent.
During a Special Executive Session on Monday, board members voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Edgar. He will replace Dr. Doug Van Zyl, who is moving to Minnesota to become superintendent of Lakeville Area Schools.
Dr. Edgar is the current Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations for SJSD for the past four years.
“Over the last four years, Dr. Edgar has proven himself extremely valuable to the district as the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations. The district is in a far better place because of his leadership and expertise in those areas. We are excited about the expertise that he will now be able to bring to academics. He understands the importance of building relationships, and over the years has formed many positive relationships with staff and community members,” said Tami Pasley, School Board President. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome on behalf of the entire Board, Dr. Gabe Edgar as our new superintendent of schools for the St. Joseph School District.”
Dr. Edgar will assume his new duties as superintendent on July 1, 2022.