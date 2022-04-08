Edgar prepares to be SJSD Superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Along with new school board members, the St. Joseph School District has a new superintendent.
As Gabe Edgar has been tabbed to replace Doug Van Zyl, Edgar faces some challenges in the district, but also brings some optimism for the future.
"We're going to concentrate on today. We're not going to concentrate on anything that's happened in the past. We are going to concentrate on whether we made a difference today,” incoming superintendent Gabe Edgar said.
After spending four years as assistant principal of business and operations, Edgar will take over July 1 as the St. Joseph School District's superintendent, replacing outgoing superintendent Doug Van Zyl.
"Just looking for a different challenge and I think it's a challenge that I'm up to. In the last four years, I think I've come to know the community quite well and there's lots of great folks and opportunity,” Edgar said.
With the board of education naming Edgar as the superintendent, it elevated an in-house successor, which he believes is a good thing for the district right now.
"One thing that I've worked hard on in my 3.5 years is building relationships and I think if you ask a lot of people in the district and you ask people in the district, they would say yes,” Edgar said.
But because of the past issues inside the district and distrust, Edgar continues to work on building relationships outside the district walls.
"I'm a member of the southside rotary. I deliver meals once or twice a month in the south end. I'm a member of the landbank. I'm a member of the chamber policy committee and a board member of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, so I am involved in those things and want to be more involved,” Edgar said.
He knows in his role he won't make everyone happy, but wants people to know what he's about.
"People that come to know me know that I'm genuine. I'm real and I would just challenge anybody that wants to question that, give me five minutes of your time,” Edgar said.
Edgar has worked in education for 25 years as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent, so he knows education faces a lot of challenges.
There's a big issue with attendance right now stemming from the pandemic, not just in St. Joseph, but across the country.
"We've created a lot of attendance issues. That's something we're going to have to focus on moving forward. It's not just about the kids. It's about creating relationships with the parents because I don't think some parents understand the importance of attendance and how it affects your student in the long run,” Edgar said.
Edgar added the district will add 16 attendance interventionists that will reach out to students and build relationships.
Paid for by money the district received because of the pandemic and that's just one challenge Edgar will undertake.
There's also the future of the school district levy.
"One thing that we're trying to get out in front of or proactive with is making sure that we don't have to make any cuts on April 24. Will it be challenging” Sure,” Edgar said.
Edgar's heavily involved in the levy discussion with his current position.
There's a lot on the district's plate for the next few years and Edgar's ready to stop looking in the past.
The motto he's going to use for the district is simple, but can be effective, make a difference.
"I am excited for the opportunity and I think there's a lot of great opportunities and that's what I want to do, make a difference,” Edgar said.
Edgar will assume his role as superintendent on July 1.