...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A Statement From SJSD on Transportation Issues During the First Week of the School Year

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District has released a statement regarding the transportation issues that students and parents have experienced this week, which is the first week of the new school year. 

The statement from the district began by saying "On Monday, the first day of school, the SJSD experienced several transportation issues. This is common, and school districts all over the country that transport thousands of students to and from school daily are experiencing various problems.

"We can say things have greatly improved since Monday and are getting better each day with transportation. We are working out beginning of the year issues that would be there regardless of the heat; even though the heat has caused some challenges" the district stated.

The district continued the statement by saying "We have had no breakdowns of buses that would cause students to wait and no heat related illnesses that would have caused drivers to miss any days. It is our top priority to keep our students and staff safe to and from school and in our buildings during the school day."

