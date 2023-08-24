A Statement From SJSD on Transportation Issues During the First Week of the School Year

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph School District has released a statement regarding the transportation issues that students and parents have experienced this week, which is the first week of the new school year.
The statement from the district began by saying "On Monday, the first day of school, the SJSD experienced several transportation issues. This is common, and school districts all over the country that transport thousands of students to and from school daily are experiencing various problems.
"We can say things have greatly improved since Monday and are getting better each day with transportation. We are working out beginning of the year issues that would be there regardless of the heat; even though the heat has caused some challenges" the district stated.
The district continued the statement by saying "We have had no breakdowns of buses that would cause students to wait and no heat related illnesses that would have caused drivers to miss any days. It is our top priority to keep our students and staff safe to and from school and in our buildings during the school day."