Department of Public Safety Works To Make Missouri Schools Safer

Missouri, According to a press release, Missouri law makers and the Department of Public Safety are working toward the goal of making Missouri schools safer.
Governor Mike Parson announced on May 10th that Missouri will be providing state funding to make an emergency alert app available to all public and charter schools in Missouri.
So far, 830 school buildings have signed up to use the app.
In January of 2023, the Department of Public Safety partnered with Missouri State University to provide law enforcement across the state with rapid response training.
So far the Department of Public Safety has used $50,000 to provide eight training sessions.
Three additional sessions are planned an future funding has been secured through next year and will be provided by the United States Department of Justice.
Since 2021 the Missouri State Highway Patrol has provided active shooter training to 257 law enforcement officers and 58 non-patrol agencies in Missouri.
The MSHP also requires all troopers to participate in four hours of active shooter training each year on top of 12 hours of active threat response training while at the MSHP Law Enforcement Training Academy.
From August 1, 2022 to July 31st, 2023 the MSHP Courage2Report School Safety Hotline has received more than 1,350 tops about school safety concerns.
Courage2Report is a confidential way to report assault, bullying, harassment, cyber bullying, and guns.
Tips can be called in at 866-748-7047, or you can text C2R to 738477, there is also an app and a website.