...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Department of Public Safety Works To Make Missouri Schools Safer

  0
Missouri, According to a press release, Missouri law makers and the Department of Public Safety are working toward the goal of making Missouri schools safer. 

Governor Mike Parson announced on May 10th that Missouri will be providing state funding to make an emergency alert app available to all public and charter schools in Missouri. 

So far, 830 school buildings have signed up to use the app. 

In January of 2023, the Department of Public Safety partnered with Missouri State University to provide law enforcement across the state with rapid response training. 

So far the Department of Public Safety has used $50,000 to provide eight training sessions. 

Three additional sessions are planned an future funding has been secured through next year and will be provided by the United States Department of Justice. 

Since 2021 the Missouri State Highway Patrol has provided active shooter training to 257 law enforcement officers and 58 non-patrol agencies in Missouri. 

The MSHP also requires all troopers to participate in four hours of active shooter training each year on top of 12 hours of active threat response training while at the MSHP Law Enforcement Training Academy. 

From August 1, 2022 to July 31st, 2023 the MSHP Courage2Report School Safety Hotline has received more than 1,350 tops about school safety concerns. 

Courage2Report is a confidential way to report assault, bullying, harassment, cyber bullying, and guns. 

Tips can be called in at 866-748-7047, or you can text C2R to 738477, there is also an app and a website

