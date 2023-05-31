Herzog Announces Ambassador Program For Recent Graduates

Smithville, MO; The Herzog Foundation announced a new ambassadorship program today which will help recent college graduates make an impact on K-12 education across the nation.
The program aims to help young leaders develop and provide them with skills and tools to help the next generation.
“Our country is becoming increasingly concerned with the direction of K-12 public education,” said Herzog Foundation President Darrell Jones. “There’s a huge opportunity for young leaders to course correct and strengthen education alternatives such as Christian schools and homeschools. That’s exactly what the Herzog Foundation Ambassadors will aim to do.”
To apply for the ambassador program, go to Herzog Foundation Ambassadors.