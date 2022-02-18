Impact of ARPA money for schools

(FAUCETT, Mo.) It is still up in the air for Missouri k-12 schools on whether or not they will receive Covid funding.
While the other 49 states have already seen the money, school districts across the state continue to wait.
For Mid-Buchanan R-v, the district has several focuses for the $700,000 they are allocated to get.
The funds are geared towards social and emotional support for students and staff in Mid-Buchanan, already seeing success with the hiring of a licensed clinical social worker for the district.
Including installation of air-purifiers and an HVAC system.
Superintendent Jay Albright said the funds are already in motion, and if they don't receive the money, the district will have to use local dollars for it.
"That if all of the sudden those dollars fell through, the hopefulness of being able to obviously pay for H-VAC replacements, the money we've already spent on air purifiers, we've already used those local dollars, we need those federal dollars to offset that. And if all of the sudden it became all local dollars right now, that's a huge impact,” Albright said.
Albright said the district has already spent $70,000 local dollars.
The Missouri legislature has a deadline of March 24 to decide.
If declining, the money will be used by other states toward the fund.