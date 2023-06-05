Kawasaki Continues Scholarship for Northwest Missouri State University Students

Maryville, MO; Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Company has been around for more than 30 years and is the county's biggest employer.
This Spring, Kawasaki donated $40,000 to the Northwest Foundation to help support two scholarships and the Visiting Writers Series.
“Kawasaki is a tremendous partner, supporter and friend of Northwest and the entire Bearcat community,” Jill Brown, the director of corporate relations and a major gifts officer at Northwest, said. “Their investment in student learning is greatly appreciated and will have ripple effects for generations of learners.”
$25,000 will be given from Kawasaki to support the Kawasaki Kids foundation which is available for students who maintain a 2.0 GPA and who have parents working for Kawasaki. This program launched in 2019 and including the awards given this year, there have been 55 scholarships awarded.
Kawasaki also gave $10,000 for the Kawasaki Powering Dreams Scholarship, this scholarship has been awarded to 44 students since it was created in 2016.
“Northwest is committed to helping students graduate with as little debt as possible, and the Kawasaki Powering Dreams Scholarship is an important element in achieving this goal,” Brown said. “Students come first at Northwest. No college-bound student who is willing to work hard should be prevented from achieving his or her academic goals.”
Kawasaki provided an additional $5,000 to support the Visiting Writers Series, a program which invites nationally recognized writers to campus for presentations and readings throughout the academic year.
Kawasaki has provided NWMSU with more than $1 million since 1989.
“We try to do everything we can to support community and certainly Northwest,” Tim Melvin, manager of human resources at Kawasaki and a 1984 graduate of the University, said. “When you have a community, especially one the size of Maryville, we’re all in this together. We’ve got to support each other in the community – or the community won’t be around very long.”
The Northwest Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to the progress and development of NWMSU students.
For more information or to make a gift to support Northwest, contact the Office of University Advancement at 660.562.1248 or advance@nwmissouri.edu