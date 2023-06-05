KC Scholars Partners with Northwest Missouri State University to Offer 50 Scholarships

Maryville, MO; Northwest Missouri State University is partnering with KC Scholars to offer 50 scholarships to students to impact student success.
These scholarships will be offered to traditional students, adult learners and college savings matches due to a May 4th memorandum of the agreement by Northwest's Board of Regents.
“It is incredibly satisfying when your work and personal life align,” Dr. Clarence Green, Northwest’s interim president during the 2022-23 academic year, said. “To partner with KC Scholars and create access for students whose circumstances at this point of their lives are very similar to where I began is meaningful. The entire Northwest community is excited about this opportunity.”
According to the terms of the agreement, KC Scholars and NWMSU expect to award scholarships of $10,000 to 50 qualified students annually beginning the fall of 2024 through 2030.
Students will be selected based on desire to attend NWMSU and a GPA minimum of 3.25. Once selected students must be accepted to NWMSU and complete the FAFSA by February 1st of their senior year of high school.
This funding will be granted annually and is available to renew as long as students maintain a 2.0 GPA, have a University housing contract and meal plan, as well as meeting the FAFSA deadline each year.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with KC Scholars and look forward to many of their scholarship recipients selecting Northwest Missouri State University as their choice for higher education,” Dr. Allison Hoffmann, Northwest’s assistant vice president of admissions and student success, said. “Northwest is committed to creating pathways for students to access higher education, and this partnership speaks to that commitment. Additionally, with our focus on student success, we remain deeply committed to supporting students through postsecondary completion. It is truly an honor to be part of the KC Scholars Postsecondary Network and working closely together to transform the region.”
“This partnership with Northwest Missouri State University creates an amazing opportunity for more Kansas City area students to realize their dreams of a college degree,” Natalie Lewis, KC Scholars’ chief operating officer, said. “At KC Scholars we believe in the impact of education on the financial stability of the next generation. Helping to support the dreams of so many through their investment in education by providing these scholarships shows the commitment Northwest Missouri State has to the community and those are the types of partnerships we strive to build.”