Money from St. Joseph Mustangs 50/50 Raffle to Pay for Books at St. Joseph Catholic Academies

St. Joseph, MO; According to a media release from St. Joseph Catholic Academy, the money from the 50/50 raffle at the St. Joseph Mustangs game on Catholic Schools night is being used to purchase new books for the Cathedral, St. Francis Xavier, and St. James campus libraries.
Rally, the St. Joseph Mustangs mascot presented the books to Cathedral on Monday, August 28th and will be presenting books to St. James on Wednesday, August 30th at 2:45 p.m. and to St. Francis Xavier on Friday, September 1st at 2:45 p.m.
Anyone wishing to attend the events will need to check in with the school office for security reasons.