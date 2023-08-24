Remembering the Holocaust Event at East Hills Library

St. Joseph, MO; The East Hills Library in St. Joseph will be hosting Brooke Rich, a teacher at Lafayette High School on Thursday, August 31st at 6 pm.
Rich will be giving a presentation on the Holocaust.
Rich was recognized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) for her work as an educator.
According to a media release from East Hills Library, Rich was "Selected for an expedition to study the Holocaust abroad, she dedicated herself to learning as much as she could and is eager to share her experiences with our community."
East Hills Library is located at 502 Woodbine Road.
For more information about the event call Shirley Blakeney at 816-236-2136 or email sblakeney@sjpl.lib.mo.us.