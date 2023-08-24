 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Atchison KS County. In Missouri, Buchanan
County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 80
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Remembering the Holocaust Event at East Hills Library

  • 0

St. Joseph, MO; The East Hills Library in St. Joseph will be hosting Brooke Rich, a teacher at Lafayette High School on Thursday, August 31st at 6 pm. 

Rich will be giving a presentation on the Holocaust. 

Rich was recognized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) for her work as an educator. 

According to a media release from East Hills Library, Rich was "Selected for an expedition to study the Holocaust abroad, she dedicated herself to learning as much as she could and is eager to share her experiences with our community."

East Hills Library is located at 502 Woodbine Road.

For more information about the event call Shirley Blakeney at 816-236-2136 or email sblakeney@sjpl.lib.mo.us

Tags

Recommended for you